Insights Into Principal Financial (PFG) Q4: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Principal Financial (PFG) to post quarterly earnings of $1.70 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates no change from the year-ago quarter. Revenues are expected to be $3.53 billion, down 2.4% from the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects an upward revision of 2.2% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Principal Financial metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Net investment income' should come in at $1.01 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +2.6% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Fees and other revenues' of $989.23 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -1%.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Premiums and other considerations' stands at $1.52 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -5%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Principal Asset Management Segment- Principal Global Investors- Net investment income' reaching $7.51 million. The estimate suggests a change of +29.4% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Retirement and Income Solutions Segment- Net investment income' to reach $639.22 million. The estimate suggests a change of +8.1% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Retirement and Income Solutions Segment- Fees and other revenues' will reach $411.50 million. The estimate points to a change of -1.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Principal Asset Management Segment- Principal Global Investors- Total' should arrive at $396.37 million. The estimate points to a change of -3.5% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Principal Asset Management Segment- Principal International- Total' at $295.22 million. The estimate points to a change of -14.4% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Retirement and Income Solutions Segment- Premiums and other considerations' will reach $601.57 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -21.1%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Principal Asset Management Segment- Principal International- Fees and other revenues' will reach $113.13 million. The estimate points to a change of +7.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Retirement and Income Solutions Segment - Account Values, end of period' to come in at $635.99. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $472.90.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Principal Asset Management Segment - Principal Global Investors - AUM, end of period' will likely reach $471.59 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $464.7 billion in the same quarter last year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Principal Financial here>>>



Shares of Principal Financial have experienced a change of -0.3% in the past month compared to the +5.6% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), PFG is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

*Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

*From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

*It’s credited with a "watershed medical breakthrough" and is developing a bustling pipeline of other projects that could make a world of difference for patients suffering from diseases involving the liver, lungs, and blood. This is a timely investment that you can catch while it emerges from its bear market lows.

*It could rival or surpass other recent Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.