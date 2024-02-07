Compared to Estimates, TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (TTE) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

The headline numbers for TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (TTE) give insight into how the company performed in the quarter ended December 2023, but it may be worthwhile to compare some of its key metrics to Wall Street estimates and the year-ago actuals.

TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (TTE) reported $54.77 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 14.3%. EPS of $2.16 for the same period compares to $2.97 a year ago. The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $55.14 billion, representing a surprise of -0.67%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -7.30%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.33. While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health. Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance. Here is how TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts: Total Refinery Throughput per day : 1381 thousands of barrels of oil versus the two-analyst average estimate of 1506.19 thousands of barrels of oil.

: 1381 thousands of barrels of oil versus the two-analyst average estimate of 1506.19 thousands of barrels of oil. Combined Liquids and Gas Production per day - Total : 2,462 KBOE/D compared to the 2,453.62 KBOE/D average estimate based on two analysts.

: 2,462 KBOE/D compared to the 2,453.62 KBOE/D average estimate based on two analysts. Liquids Production per day - Total : 1506 thousands of barrels of oil versus the two-analyst average estimate of 1545.22 thousands of barrels of oil.

: 1506 thousands of barrels of oil versus the two-analyst average estimate of 1545.22 thousands of barrels of oil. Gas Production per day - Total: 5,158 Mcf/D versus 4,916.05 Mcf/D estimated by two analysts on average. View all Key Company Metrics for TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR here>>>



Shares of TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR have returned -0.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

