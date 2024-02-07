CDW's Q4 Earnings In line With Estimates, Revenues Down Y/Y

CDW Corporation CDW reported fourth-quarter 2023 non-GAAP earnings per share (EPS) of $2.57, which matched the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Also, the bottom line rose 2.8% year over year.

The company’s revenues decreased 7.7% year over year to $5.018 billion. Net sales decreased 8.1% at constant currency. The downtick was caused due to weakness across all business segments. Also, quarterly revenues failed to beat the consensus mark of $5.359 billion.

Separately, the company announced a quarterly dividend of 62 cents, which will be paid on Mar 12, 2024, to shareholders of record as of Feb 26, 2024. Also, the company’s board of directors has authorized a $750 million increase to the share repurchase program.

Quarterly Details

Net sales of CDW’s Corporate segment amounted to $2.286 billion, declining 8% on a year-over-year basis.

The Small Business segment’s net sales of $370 million declined 12.7% year over year.

The Public segment’s net sales amounted to $1.776 billion, down 4.1% from the year-ago quarter. Revenues from Education customers declined 11.7%.

Revenues from Healthcare decreased 4.7%, while revenues from Government increased 4.5%.

Net sales in Other (Canadian and U.K. operations) declined 13.6% to $587 million.

CDW’s gross profit of $1.554 billion decreased 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. The gross margin expanded 130 basis points (bps) to 23% due to the favorable contribution of netted-down revenues, primarily software as a service.

The non-GAAP operating income decreased 0.8% year over year to $518.7 million. Additionally, the non-GAAP operating margin advanced 70 bps to 10.3%.

Selling and administrative expenses decreased 2.1% year over year to $719 million, primarily due to reduced discretionary expenses.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of Dec 31, 2023, CDW had $588.7 million of cash and cash equivalents compared with $440.7 million as of Sep 30, 2023.

The company has a long-term debt of $5.03 billion, lower than $5.66 billion as of Sep 30, 2023.

For the year ended Dec 31, 2023, CDW generated $1,598.7 million of cash flow from operating activities compared with $1,335 million in the year-ago period.

