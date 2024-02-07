Valvoline's (VVV) Q1 Earnings Match, Revenues Miss Estimates

Valvoline Inc. VVV reported adjusted income from continuing operations of $38.5 million or 29 cents per share in first-quarter fiscal 2024 (ended Dec 31, 2023) compared with the year-ago quarter's adjusted income of $28.4 million or 16 cents. The earnings per share (EPS) matched the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 29 cents.

Revenues

Net sales increased nearly 12% year over year to $373.4 million in the quarter. The metric lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $376 million. In the first quarter, system-wide same-store sales (SSS) increased by 7.1%.

Financials

At the end of the quarter, Valvoline had cash and cash equivalents of $420.7 million, up from $21 million a year ago. The long-term debt was $1,556.8 million, down 6% year over year.

Net cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations was $22 million and free cash flow was a negative $20.4 million in the quarter.

In the first quarter, $170 million was returned to shareholders through share repurchases, leaving $40 million available on the existing share repurchase authorization at the end of the quarter.

Outlook

During the first quarter, the company met anticipated profitability levels. It remains aligned with its annual objectives, progressing steadily across key areas - maximizing existing business potential, fostering network expansion and enhancing services to cater to evolving customer demands and market trends.

Price Performance

Valvoline’s shares have increased 7% in the past year compared with a 14% rise of the industry.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

