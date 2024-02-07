Should Value Investors Buy First Bank (FRBA) Stock?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One company value investors might notice is First Bank (FRBA). FRBA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.44. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.95. Over the past year, FRBA's Forward P/E has been as high as 9.55 and as low as 5.38, with a median of 7.44.

Another valuation metric that we should highlight is FRBA's P/B ratio of 0.72. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. FRBA's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 1.27. Over the past year, FRBA's P/B has been as high as 0.94 and as low as 0.57, with a median of 0.73.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. FRBA has a P/S ratio of 1.52. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.68.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in First Bank's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, FRBA looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

