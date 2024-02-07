A Look at Transport ETFs Post Uninspiring Q4 Earnings

The fourth-quarter earnings picture for the transportation sector has been unimpressive. This is especially true as earnings of 91.8% of the market capitalization of the sector are down 15.6% on a 0.7% revenue decline. The earnings and revenue beat ratios came in at 72.7% and 63.6%, respectively.



As such, transportation ETFs have seen mixed performances over the past month. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF IYT and First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF FTXR have risen 3.4% and 0.9%, respectively, while SPDR S&P Transportation ETF XTN has lost 1.2%.



For a better understanding, let’s delve into the results of some well-known industry players.

Transportation Earnings in Brief

The world's largest package delivery company, United Parcel Service UPS, surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings but lagged the same for revenues. Earnings of $2.47 per share were 3 cents ahead of the consensus mark but revenues of $24.91 billion came in below the estimated $25.30 billion. For 2024, UPS anticipates revenues in the range of $92-$94.5 billion (see: all the Industrials ETFs here).



Major railroad company Union Pacific UNP reported better-than-expected results while Norfolk Southern Corp NSC missed estimates on both fronts. Union Pacific topped the consensus estimate for earnings by 15 cents and the revenue estimate by $50 million. Norfolk lagged the earnings estimate by 7 cents and the revenue estimate by $36 million.



U.S. airlines Delta Air Lines DAL and United Airlines UAL reported better-than-expected results. Delta reported earnings per share of $1.28, which outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.17. Revenues of $14.22 billion also edged past the consensus mark of $14.01 billion. United Airlines reported earnings of $2.00 per share, which handily beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.61. Revenues of $13.63 billion came in above the estimated $13.55 billion.



Last but not least, leading trucking carrier J.B. Hunt JBHT missed estimates for earnings by 27 cents per share but outpaced the same for revenues by $74 million.

ETFs in Focus

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (IYT)



iShares U.S. Transportation ETF tracks the S&P Transportation Select Industry FMC Capped Index, giving investors exposure to a small basket of 43 securities. The six in-focus firms make up a combined 42.2% share. From a sector perspective, rail transportation and air freight & logistics take the largest share at 27.5% and 20.3%, respectively, while passenger ground transportation, cargo ground transportation, and passenger airlines round off the next three spots with double-digit exposure each.



iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has accumulated $929.5 million in its asset base and charges 40 bps in annual fees. It has a Zacks ETF Rank #2 (Buy) with a High risk outlook.



SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (XTN)



SPDR S&P Transportation ETF tracks the S&P Transportation Select Industry Index, holding 43 stocks in its basket. The in-focus firms account for around 2% share each. About 33% of the portfolio is dominated by cargo ground transportation, while passenger airlines, air freight & logistics round off the next two with double-digit exposure each (read: 5 Top-Ranked ETFs to Buy Cheap in 2024).



With AUM of $183.9 million, SPDR S&P Transportation ETF charges 35 bps in fees per year from its investors and has a Zacks ETF Rank #2 with a High risk outlook.



First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (FTXR)



First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF offers exposure to the 41 most-liquid U.S. transportation securities based on volatility, value and growth by tracking the Nasdaq US Smart Transportation Index. The in-focus six firms represent a combined 28.4% share. Automobiles, railroads, commercial vehicle-equipment leasing, airlines and delivery services are the top sectors, accounting for double-digit exposure each.



First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF has amassed $38.3 million in its asset base and charges 60 bps in annual fees. FTXR has a Zacks ETF Rank #2.

