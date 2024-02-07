IDEX (IEX) Q4 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Revenues Down Y/Y

IDEX Corporation’s IEX fourth-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings of $1.83 per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of adjusted earnings of $1.78. On a year-over-year basis, the bottom line decreased approximately 9% from the year-ago quarter’s figure of earnings of $2.01 per share due to the higher effective tax rate. It also exceeded management’s projection of $1.74-$1.79 per share.

Revenue Details

In the quarter under review, IDEX’s net sales of $788.9 million outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $769 million. However, the top line decreased 3% year over year. Organic sales in the quarter decreased 6% year over year, lower than the 8-9% decline expected by the company. Acquisitions/divestitures boosted sales by 3%.



IEX reports net sales under three business segments, the results of which are discussed below:



Revenues from the Fluid & Metering Technologies segment totaled $299.1 million, increasing 3.9% year over year. Our estimate for segmental revenues was $282.2 million. Organic sales were up 3%. Foreign currency translation left a positive impact of 1%.



Revenues from the Health & Science Technologies segment totaled $312.7 million, indicating a year-over-year decline of 11%. Our estimate for segmental revenues was $309.8 million. Organic sales in the quarter declined 19% year over year, while acquired assets boosted sales by 7%. Foreign currency translation left a positive impact of 1%.



Revenues from the Fire & Safety/Diversified Products segment totaled $179 million, rising 5% year over year. Our estimate for segmental revenues was $175.2 million. The results were aided by a 3% increase in organic sales. Foreign currency translation left a positive impact of 2%.

Margin Profile

In the quarter under review, IDEX’s cost of sales decreased 2.8% year over year to $452.1 million. The gross profit was $336.8 million, down 2.6% year over year, while the gross margin was 42.7% compared with 42.6% reported in the year-ago quarter.



Selling, general and administrative expenses increased 2.7% year over year to $173.6 million. Adjusted EBITDA in the quarter under review decreased 7% year over year to $203.6 million. The adjusted EBITDA margin decreased 120 bps year over year to 25.8%.



The operating income was $160.5 million, down 8.3% year over year, whereas the margin was 20.3%, down 130 bps year over year. Interest expenses in the quarter decreased 4.1% year over year to $11.6 million.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

While exiting the fourth quarter, IDEX’s cash and cash equivalents were $534.3 million compared with $430.2 million recorded at the end of fourth-quarter 2022. Long-term borrowings were $1.33 billion compared with $1.47 billion recorded at the end of fourth-quarter 2022.



In 2023, IDEX generated net cash of $716.7 million from operating activities, increasing 28.6% from the year-ago period. Capital used for purchasing property, plant and equipment was $89.9 million compared with $68 million in 2022. In 2023, free cash flow was $626.8 million, up 28% year over year.



IEX paid out dividends totaling $190.7 million in 2023, up 7.5% year over year. The company repurchased common stock worth $24.2 million in the quarter.



It spent $311.8 million on acquisitions in 2023.

Outlook

For first-quarter 2024, IDEX anticipates adjusted earnings to be $1.70-$1.75 per share.



On a GAAP basis, IEX predicts earnings to be $1.45-$1.50 per share and a 6-7% decline in organic sales from the respective year-ago readings.



For 2024, IDEX anticipates adjusted earnings to be $8.15-$8.45 per share. The figure represents an increase from $8.22 per share reported in 2023. On a GAAP basis, earnings are predicted to be $7.15-$7.45 per share.



Organic sales are predicted to decline 0-2% in 2024.

