Earnings season rolls on even though most of the Magnificent 7 stocks have now reported earnings. Only NVIDIA remains. But the stock market is more than just those seven companies. This week over 500 companies are expected to report earnings including many popular companies.

Some were pandemic winners, but have struggled on the re-opening, while others have solid earnings surprise track records but the Street still hasn’t rewarded patient investors.

Will another earnings beat be a catalyst to push these stocks higher?

5 Popular Stocks’ Intriguing Earnings Charts

1. The Walt Disney Company ( DIS )

The Walt Disney Company has beat 4 quarters in a row but the stock remains down 12.7% over the last year. It is also in the negative over the last 5 years, down 13.3% while the S&P 500 is up 83.1%.

Even with the sell-off, Disney isn’t a cheap stock. It has a forward P/E of 22.

Will another earnings beat by Disney be a catalyst for the stock?

2. PayPal Holdings, Inc. ( PYPL )

PayPal has a great earnings surprise track record. Over the last 5 years, it has only missed twice. The recent streak is 7 beats in a row.

But shares of PayPal have fallen 28% over the last year. Over the last 5 years, it has declined 33.6%, and, at one point, was below the COVID lows. Is PayPal cheap? It trades with a forward P/E of 11.3.

What will be a catalyst for PayPal’s stock?

3. Tapestry, Inc. ( TPR )

Tapestry has a great earnings surprise track record with just 3 misses in the last 5 years. However, the last miss was just 2 quarters ago, in 2023.

Shares of Tapestry have rallied over the last 3 months, rising 44%. But they remain down 12.5% over the last year. Tapestry is cheap, with a forward P/E of 9.8. It also pays a dividend, yielding 3.4%.

Should Tapestry be on your short list this week?

4. Expedia Group, Inc. ( EXPE )

Expedia has beat 4 out of the last 5 quarters. Shares rallied to end 2023, adding 37% over the last 3 months. Yet, over the last 5 years, shares are down 13%.

Expedia is cheap, with a forward P/E of 12.

Will Expedia’s 3-month rally continue after it reports earnings this week?

5. Pinterest, Inc. ( PINS )

Pinterest has an impressive earnings surprise record with just 3 misses since its 2019 IPO. It’s current streak is 4 beats in a row.

Shares of Pinterest have rallied over the last 3 months, gaining 32.7%. Over the past 5 years, however, it’s up just 8.8%. Pinterest’s earnings are expected to rise 72% in 2023 and another 22% in 2024.

Is it time to consider social media stocks like Pinterest in 2024?

[In full disclosure, the Zacks Value Investor portfolio owns EXPE.]

*Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

*From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

*It’s credited with a "watershed medical breakthrough" and is developing a bustling pipeline of other projects that could make a world of difference for patients suffering from diseases involving the liver, lungs, and blood. This is a timely investment that you can catch while it emerges from its bear market lows.

*It could rival or surpass other recent Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.