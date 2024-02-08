Compared to Estimates, Monolithic (MPWR) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Although the revenue and EPS for Monolithic (MPWR) give a sense of how its business performed in the quarter ended December 2023, it might be worth considering how some key metrics compare with Wall Street estimates and the year-ago numbers.

For the quarter ended December 2023, Monolithic Power (MPWR) reported revenue of $454.01 million, down 1.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.88, compared to $3.17 in the year-ago quarter. The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $452.13 million, representing a surprise of +0.42%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +1.05%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.85. While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance. Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance. Here is how Monolithic performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts: Revenue- Storage and Computing : $117.31 million versus $113.61 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2.9% change.

: $117.31 million versus $113.61 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2.9% change. Revenue- Communication : $40.93 million versus $41.71 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -36.3% change.

: $40.93 million versus $41.71 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -36.3% change. Revenue- Automotive : $89.76 million compared to the $95.72 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -7.8% year over year.

: $89.76 million compared to the $95.72 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -7.8% year over year. Revenue- Enterprise Data : $128.90 million versus $109.76 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +88.4% change.

: $128.90 million versus $109.76 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +88.4% change. Revenue- Industrial : $33.38 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $36.96 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -40.5%.

: $33.38 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $36.96 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -40.5%. Revenue- Consumer: $43.74 million versus $54.23 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -17.5% change. View all Key Company Metrics for Monolithic here>>>



Shares of Monolithic have returned +6.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

