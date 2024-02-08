O'Reilly Automotive (ORLY) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Although the revenue and EPS for O'Reilly Automotive (ORLY) give a sense of how its business performed in the quarter ended December 2023, it might be worth considering how some key metrics compare with Wall Street estimates and the year-ago numbers.

For the quarter ended December 2023, O'Reilly Automotive (ORLY) reported revenue of $3.83 billion, up 5.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $9.26, compared to $8.37 in the year-ago quarter. The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.84 billion, representing a surprise of -0.16%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +2.09%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $9.07. While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health. As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately. Here is how O'Reilly Automotive performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts: Comparable store sales - YoY change : 3.4% compared to the 3.1% average estimate based on nine analysts.

: 3.4% compared to the 3.1% average estimate based on nine analysts. Number of stores - Total : 6,157 versus 6,154 estimated by four analysts on average.

: 6,157 versus 6,154 estimated by four analysts on average. Square footage - Total : 46.68 Msq ft versus 46.48 Msq ft estimated by four analysts on average.

: 46.68 Msq ft versus 46.48 Msq ft estimated by four analysts on average. Mexico Stores at End of the Period : 62 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 50.

: 62 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 50. Ending domestic store count : 6,095 versus 6,104 estimated by three analysts on average.

: 6,095 versus 6,104 estimated by three analysts on average. Sales per weighted-average store : $0.62 million compared to the $0.64 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $0.62 million compared to the $0.64 million average estimate based on three analysts. Number of stores opened : 47 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 42.

: 47 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 42. Domestic New stores opened : 33 compared to the 38 average estimate based on two analysts.

: 33 compared to the 38 average estimate based on two analysts. Sales per weighted-average square foot : $81.06 million compared to the $83.03 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $81.06 million compared to the $83.03 million average estimate based on two analysts. Total Stores at Beginning of the period: 6,111 compared to the 6,111 average estimate based on two analysts. View all Key Company Metrics for O'Reilly Automotive here>>>



Shares of O'Reilly Automotive have returned +13.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

