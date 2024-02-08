BJ's Restaurants (BJRI) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

In the latest trading session, BJ's Restaurants (BJRI) closed at $35.45, marking a -0.28% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.82% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.41%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.95%.

The restaurant chain's shares have seen an increase of 7.76% over the last month, surpassing the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 7.3% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.59%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of BJ's Restaurants in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on February 15, 2024. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.28, marking a 64.71% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $330.08 million, down 4.09% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for BJ's Restaurants. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.46% higher within the past month. BJ's Restaurants is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, BJ's Restaurants is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 26.16. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 20.95.

Meanwhile, BJRI's PEG ratio is currently 1.87. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Retail - Restaurants industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.83 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 163, putting it in the bottom 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

*Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

*From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

*It’s credited with a "watershed medical breakthrough" and is developing a bustling pipeline of other projects that could make a world of difference for patients suffering from diseases involving the liver, lungs, and blood. This is a timely investment that you can catch while it emerges from its bear market lows.

*It could rival or surpass other recent Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.