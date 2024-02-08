Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About FleetCor Technologies (FLT) Q4 Earnings

The headline numbers for FleetCor Technologies (FLT) give insight into how the company performed in the quarter ended December 2023, but it may be worthwhile to compare some of its key metrics to Wall Street estimates and the year-ago actuals.

FleetCor Technologies (FLT) reported $937.32 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 6.1%. EPS of $4.44 for the same period compares to $4.04 a year ago. The reported revenue represents a surprise of -3.21% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $968.39 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $4.47, the EPS surprise was -0.67%. While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health. As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately. Here is how FleetCor Technologies performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts: Spend volume - Corporate Payments : 33.58 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of 37.77 million.

: 33.58 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of 37.77 million. Revenues, net per room night - Lodging : $13.86 versus $15.54 estimated by three analysts on average.

: $13.86 versus $15.54 estimated by three analysts on average. Lodging - Room nights : 8.7 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of 8.8 million.

: 8.7 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of 8.8 million. Other - Transactions : 444.8 million versus 326.5 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: 444.8 million versus 326.5 million estimated by two analysts on average. Other - Revenues, net per transaction : $0.15 compared to the $0.22 average estimate based on two analysts.

: $0.15 compared to the $0.22 average estimate based on two analysts. Revenues- Corporate Payments : $251.10 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $252.62 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +24.3%.

: $251.10 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $252.62 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +24.3%. Revenues- Other : $66.53 million compared to the $68.71 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.1% year over year.

: $66.53 million compared to the $68.71 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.1% year over year. Revenues- Lodging: $119.93 million versus $135.49 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.7% change. View all Key Company Metrics for FleetCor Technologies here>>>



Shares of FleetCor Technologies have returned +1.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

*Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

*From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

*It’s credited with a "watershed medical breakthrough" and is developing a bustling pipeline of other projects that could make a world of difference for patients suffering from diseases involving the liver, lungs, and blood. This is a timely investment that you can catch while it emerges from its bear market lows.

*It could rival or surpass other recent Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research