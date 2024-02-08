Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About McKesson (MCK) Q3 Earnings

The headline numbers for McKesson (MCK) give insight into how the company performed in the quarter ended December 2023, but it may be worthwhile to compare some of its key metrics to Wall Street estimates and the year-ago actuals.

McKesson (MCK) reported $80.9 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 14.8%. EPS of $7.74 for the same period compares to $6.90 a year ago. The reported revenue represents a surprise of +4.41% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $77.48 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $7.05, the EPS surprise was +9.79%. While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance. As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately. Here is how McKesson performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts: Revenue- U.S. Pharmaceutical : $73.02 billion compared to the $69.64 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +17.9% year over year.

: $73.02 billion compared to the $69.64 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +17.9% year over year. Revenue- Prescription Technology Solutions : $1.21 billion compared to the $1.19 billion average estimate based on three analysts.

: $1.21 billion compared to the $1.19 billion average estimate based on three analysts. Revenue- International : $3.64 billion compared to the $3.66 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -18.2% year over year.

: $3.64 billion compared to the $3.66 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -18.2% year over year. Revenue- Medical-Surgical Solutions : $3.03 billion compared to the $2.96 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.5% year over year.

: $3.03 billion compared to the $2.96 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.5% year over year. Adjusted Operating Profit- U.S. Pharmaceutical : $828 million versus $836.84 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $828 million versus $836.84 million estimated by three analysts on average. Adjusted Operating Profit- Prescription Technology Solutions : $193 million compared to the $173.27 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $193 million compared to the $173.27 million average estimate based on three analysts. Adjusted Operating Profit- Corporate : -$147 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of -$156.15 million.

: -$147 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of -$156.15 million. Adjusted Operating Profit- International : $105 million versus $106.77 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $105 million versus $106.77 million estimated by three analysts on average. Adjusted Operating Profit- Medical-Surgical Solutions: $282 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $283.46 million. View all Key Company Metrics for McKesson here>>>



Shares of McKesson have returned +5.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

*Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

*From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

*It’s credited with a "watershed medical breakthrough" and is developing a bustling pipeline of other projects that could make a world of difference for patients suffering from diseases involving the liver, lungs, and blood. This is a timely investment that you can catch while it emerges from its bear market lows.

*It could rival or surpass other recent Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research