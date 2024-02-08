Compared to Estimates, PennantPark (PNNT) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Although the revenue and EPS for PennantPark (PNNT) give a sense of how its business performed in the quarter ended December 2023, it might be worth considering how some key metrics compare with Wall Street estimates and the year-ago numbers.

For the quarter ended December 2023, PennantPark (PNNT) reported revenue of $34.34 million, up 14.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.24, compared to $0.16 in the year-ago quarter. The reported revenue represents a surprise of +5.67% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $32.49 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.23, the EPS surprise was +4.35%. While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health. Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance. Here is how PennantPark performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts: Investment income- From non-controlled, non-affiliated investments- Other Income : $1.43 million compared to the $0.73 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $1.43 million compared to the $0.73 million average estimate based on three analysts. Investment income- From controlled, affiliated investments- Dividend income : $4.69 million versus $4.73 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $4.69 million versus $4.73 million estimated by two analysts on average. Investment income- From non-controlled, non-affiliated investments- Dividend Income: $0.69 million versus $0.90 million estimated by two analysts on average. View all Key Company Metrics for PennantPark here>>>



Shares of PennantPark have returned -2.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

*Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

*From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

*It’s credited with a "watershed medical breakthrough" and is developing a bustling pipeline of other projects that could make a world of difference for patients suffering from diseases involving the liver, lungs, and blood. This is a timely investment that you can catch while it emerges from its bear market lows.

*It could rival or surpass other recent Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research