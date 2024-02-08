Molina (MOH) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Although the revenue and EPS for Molina (MOH) give a sense of how its business performed in the quarter ended December 2023, it might be worth considering how some key metrics compare with Wall Street estimates and the year-ago numbers.

Molina (MOH) reported $9.05 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 10%. EPS of $4.38 for the same period compares to $4.10 a year ago. The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $8.3 billion, representing a surprise of +8.99%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +1.62%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $4.31. While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health. Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance. Here is how Molina performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts: MCR - Total : 89.1% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 89%.

: 89.1% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 89%. MCR - Medicare : 93.3% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 94.1%.

: 93.3% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 94.1%. MCR - Marketplace : 79.8% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 85.9%.

: 79.8% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 85.9%. Ending Membership by Program - Total : 4,995 thousand versus the two-analyst average estimate of 5,101.57 thousand.

: 4,995 thousand versus the two-analyst average estimate of 5,101.57 thousand. Ending Membership by Program - Medicaid : 4,542 thousand versus 4,681.37 thousand estimated by two analysts on average.

: 4,542 thousand versus 4,681.37 thousand estimated by two analysts on average. Revenue- Premium tax revenue : $552 million compared to the $174.03 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +143.2% year over year.

: $552 million compared to the $174.03 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +143.2% year over year. Revenue- Premium revenue : $8.36 billion compared to the $7.97 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.6% year over year.

: $8.36 billion compared to the $7.97 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.6% year over year. Revenue- Investment income : $114 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $115.99 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +86.9%.

: $114 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $115.99 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +86.9%. Revenue- Other revenue : $20 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $19.49 million.

: $20 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $19.49 million. Revenue- Premium revenue- Medicare : $1.06 billion versus $1.04 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +11.5% change.

: $1.06 billion versus $1.04 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +11.5% change. Revenue- Premium revenue- Medicaid : $6.78 billion compared to the $6.47 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.6% year over year.

: $6.78 billion compared to the $6.47 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.6% year over year. Revenue- Premium revenue- Marketplace: $523 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $463.38 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -4.6%. View all Key Company Metrics for Molina here>>>



Shares of Molina have returned -6.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

