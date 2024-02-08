Energy Fuels (UUUU) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider

The most recent trading session ended with Energy Fuels (UUUU) standing at $7.41, reflecting a +1.93% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.82%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.41%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.95%.

Shares of the uranium and vanadium miner and developer witnessed a gain of 4.15% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Basic Materials sector with its loss of 4.99% and underperforming the S&P 500's gain of 5.59%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Energy Fuels in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be -$0.03, reflecting a 72.73% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $6.45 million, up 3483.33% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Energy Fuels. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 2.08% increase. Energy Fuels currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Mining - Non Ferrous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 210, this industry ranks in the bottom 17% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

