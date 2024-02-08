Opera Limited Sponsored ADR (OPRA) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

Opera Limited Sponsored ADR (OPRA) closed the latest trading day at $11.22, indicating a -0.88% change from the previous session's end. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.82%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.41%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.95%.

Shares of the company witnessed a loss of 6.21% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its gain of 10.9% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.59%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Opera Limited Sponsored ADR in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.18, signifying a 33.33% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $112.2 million, up 16.55% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Opera Limited Sponsored ADR. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Opera Limited Sponsored ADR presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Opera Limited Sponsored ADR currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 14.9. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 16.47, so one might conclude that Opera Limited Sponsored ADR is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Internet - Content industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 172, putting it in the bottom 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

