UiPath (PATH) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider

UiPath (PATH) closed at $23.48 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.43% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.82%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.41%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.95%.

The enterprise automation software developer's shares have seen an increase of 2.8% over the last month, not keeping up with the Business Services sector's gain of 6.18% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.59%.

The upcoming earnings release of UiPath will be of great interest to investors. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.15, marking stability compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $383.32 million, showing a 24.23% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for UiPath. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. UiPath presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, UiPath is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 46.97. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 24.67.

It's also important to note that PATH currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.34. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Technology Services industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.48.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 94, putting it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

