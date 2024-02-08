Encompass Health (EHC) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Although the revenue and EPS for Encompass Health (EHC) give a sense of how its business performed in the quarter ended December 2023, it might be worth considering how some key metrics compare with Wall Street estimates and the year-ago numbers.

For the quarter ended December 2023, Encompass Health (EHC) reported revenue of $1.25 billion, up 9.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.95, compared to $0.88 in the year-ago quarter. The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.76% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.24 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.83, the EPS surprise was +14.46%. While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance. As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately. Here is how Encompass Health performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts: Net patient revenue per discharge : $20,538 compared to the $20,806.80 average estimate based on two analysts.

: $20,538 compared to the $20,806.80 average estimate based on two analysts. Total Discharges : 59,247 versus 58,184 estimated by two analysts on average.

: 59,247 versus 58,184 estimated by two analysts on average. Revenues- Inpatient Rehabilitation : $1.22 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.21 billion.

: $1.22 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.21 billion. Revenues- Outpatient and other: $30 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $26.24 million. View all Key Company Metrics for Encompass Health here>>>



Shares of Encompass Health have returned +5.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

