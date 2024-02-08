EnerSys (ENS) Q3 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Although the revenue and EPS for EnerSys (ENS) give a sense of how its business performed in the quarter ended December 2023, it might be worth considering how some key metrics compare with Wall Street estimates and the year-ago numbers.

EnerSys (ENS) reported $861.5 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 6.4%. EPS of $2.56 for the same period compares to $1.27 a year ago. The reported revenue represents a surprise of -3.93% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $896.77 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.55, the EPS surprise was +0.39%. While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance. As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately. Here is how EnerSys performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts: Net Sales- Motive Power : $355.40 million compared to the $370.82 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.8% year over year.

: $355.40 million compared to the $370.82 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.8% year over year. Net Sales- Energy Systems : $373.50 million compared to the $397.43 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -14% year over year.

: $373.50 million compared to the $397.43 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -14% year over year. Net Sales- Specialty : $132.60 million compared to the $132.93 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.9% year over year.

: $132.60 million compared to the $132.93 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.9% year over year. Operating Earnings- Specialty : $6 million versus $8.84 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $6 million versus $8.84 million estimated by two analysts on average. Operating Earnings- Motive Power: $49.50 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $53.09 million. View all Key Company Metrics for EnerSys here>>>



Shares of EnerSys have returned -1.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

Zacks Investment Research