Compared to Estimates, PennantPark (PFLT) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Although the revenue and EPS for PennantPark (PFLT) give a sense of how its business performed in the quarter ended December 2023, it might be worth considering how some key metrics compare with Wall Street estimates and the year-ago numbers.

PennantPark (PFLT) reported $37.97 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 21.2%. EPS of $0.33 for the same period compares to $0.30 a year ago. The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $35.03 million, representing a surprise of +8.40%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +6.45%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.31. While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health. As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately. Here is how PennantPark performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts: From non-controlled, affiliated investments- Other income : $1.76 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $0.66 million.

: $1.76 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $0.66 million. From non-controlled, non-affiliated investments- Interest : $23.77 million compared to the $22.22 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $23.77 million compared to the $22.22 million average estimate based on two analysts. From non-controlled, non-affiliated investments- Dividend: $0.51 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $0.68 million. View all Key Company Metrics for PennantPark here>>>



Shares of PennantPark have returned -10.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

