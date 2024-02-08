Piedmont Office (PDM) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

While the top- and bottom-line numbers for Piedmont Office (PDM) give a sense of how the business performed in the quarter ended December 2023, it could be worth looking at how some of its key metrics compare to Wall Street estimates and year-ago values.

Piedmont Office (PDM) reported $145.33 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 1.3%. EPS of $0.41 for the same period compares to $0.61 a year ago. The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $146.37 million, representing a surprise of -0.71%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -2.38%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.42. While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance. Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance. Here is how Piedmont Office performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts: Revenues- Rental and tenant reimbursement revenue : $139.45 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $140.77 million.

: $139.45 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $140.77 million. Revenues- Other property related income : $5.50 million versus $5.18 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +16.7% change.

: $5.50 million versus $5.18 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +16.7% change. Revenues- Property management fee revenue : $0.39 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $0.42 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1.5%.

: $0.39 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $0.42 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1.5%. Net income per share applicable to common stockholders-diluted: -$0.23 versus the two-analyst average estimate of -$0.04. View all Key Company Metrics for Piedmont Office here>>>



Shares of Piedmont Office have returned -10.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

*Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

*From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

*It’s credited with a "watershed medical breakthrough" and is developing a bustling pipeline of other projects that could make a world of difference for patients suffering from diseases involving the liver, lungs, and blood. This is a timely investment that you can catch while it emerges from its bear market lows.

*It could rival or surpass other recent Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research