Envista (NVST) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Although the revenue and EPS for Envista (NVST) give a sense of how its business performed in the quarter ended December 2023, it might be worth considering how some key metrics compare with Wall Street estimates and the year-ago numbers.

For the quarter ended December 2023, Envista (NVST) reported revenue of $645.6 million, down 2.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.29, compared to $0.52 in the year-ago quarter. The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.25% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $631.39 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.33, the EPS surprise was -12.12%. While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health. As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately. Here is how Envista performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts: Sales- Equipment & Consumables : $229.70 million versus $235.82 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -12.5% change.

: $229.70 million versus $235.82 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -12.5% change. Sales- Specialty Products & Technologies : $415.90 million versus $391.27 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.4% change.

: $415.90 million versus $391.27 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.4% change. Operating Profit (Loss)- Specialty Products & Technologies : $43.90 million versus $68.26 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $43.90 million versus $68.26 million estimated by two analysts on average. Operating Profit (Loss)- Other : -$278.20 million versus -$40.12 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: -$278.20 million versus -$40.12 million estimated by two analysts on average. Operating Profit (Loss)- Equipment & Consumables: $31.50 million compared to the $54.12 million average estimate based on two analysts. View all Key Company Metrics for Envista here>>>



Shares of Envista have returned -2.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

*Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

*From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

*It’s credited with a "watershed medical breakthrough" and is developing a bustling pipeline of other projects that could make a world of difference for patients suffering from diseases involving the liver, lungs, and blood. This is a timely investment that you can catch while it emerges from its bear market lows.

*It could rival or surpass other recent Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research