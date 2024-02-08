Compared to Estimates, ASGN Inc (ASGN) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Although the revenue and EPS for ASGN Inc (ASGN) give a sense of how its business performed in the quarter ended December 2023, it might be worth considering how some key metrics compare with Wall Street estimates and the year-ago numbers.

ASGN Inc (ASGN) reported $1.07 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 6.6%. EPS of $1.45 for the same period compares to $1.51 a year ago. The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.08% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.05 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.37, the EPS surprise was +5.84%. While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance. Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance. Here is how ASGN Inc performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts: Revenues- Federal Government : $325.50 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $317.04 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.2%.

: $325.50 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $317.04 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.2%. Revenues- Commercial : $748.60 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $735.15 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -12.2%.

: $748.60 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $735.15 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -12.2%. Revenues- Commercial - Consulting : $268.50 million versus $266.83 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $268.50 million versus $266.83 million estimated by two analysts on average. Revenues- Commercial - Assignment: $480.10 million compared to the $473.30 million average estimate based on two analysts. View all Key Company Metrics for ASGN Inc here>>>



Shares of ASGN Inc have returned +6.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

