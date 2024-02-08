Compared to Estimates, Maximus (MMS) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Although the revenue and EPS for Maximus (MMS) give a sense of how its business performed in the quarter ended December 2023, it might be worth considering how some key metrics compare with Wall Street estimates and the year-ago numbers.

Maximus (MMS) reported $1.33 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 6.2%. EPS of $1.34 for the same period compares to $0.94 a year ago. The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.49% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.28 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.28, the EPS surprise was +4.69%. While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance. Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance. Here is how Maximus performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts: Revenue- U.S. Federal Services : $677.08 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $628.18 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.5%.

: $677.08 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $628.18 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.5%. Revenue- U.S. Services : $489.85 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $484.97 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11.5%.

: $489.85 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $484.97 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11.5%. Revenue- Outside the U.S: $160.12 million versus $170.90 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -16.4% change. View all Key Company Metrics for Maximus here>>>



Shares of Maximus have returned +1.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Zacks Investment Research