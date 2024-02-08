Red Rock Resorts (RRR) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Although the revenue and EPS for Red Rock Resorts (RRR) give a sense of how its business performed in the quarter ended December 2023, it might be worth considering how some key metrics compare with Wall Street estimates and the year-ago numbers.

For the quarter ended December 2023, Red Rock Resorts (RRR) reported revenue of $462.71 million, up 8.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.95, compared to $1.00 in the year-ago quarter. The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $440.42 million, representing a surprise of +5.06%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +137.50%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.40. While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health. As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately. Here is how Red Rock Resorts performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts: Operating Revenues- Casino : $301.66 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $287.19 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.5%.

: $301.66 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $287.19 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.5%. Net Revenue- Las Vegas operations : $459.37 million compared to the $439.10 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.5% year over year.

: $459.37 million compared to the $439.10 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.5% year over year. Operating Revenues- Food and Beverage : $85.07 million versus $78.53 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +15.3% change.

: $85.07 million versus $78.53 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +15.3% change. Operating Revenues- Other : $23.54 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $23.57 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9%.

: $23.54 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $23.57 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9%. Operating Revenues- Room : $52.24 million compared to the $44.19 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +17.7% year over year.

: $52.24 million compared to the $44.19 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +17.7% year over year. Net Revenue- Corporate and other : $3.35 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $3.64 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -7.4%.

: $3.35 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $3.64 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -7.4%. Adjusted EBITDA- Corporate and other : -$18.97 million compared to the -$18.21 million average estimate based on six analysts.

: -$18.97 million compared to the -$18.21 million average estimate based on six analysts. Adjusted EBITDA- Las Vegas Operations: $220.27 million compared to the $202.68 million average estimate based on six analysts. View all Key Company Metrics for Red Rock Resorts here>>>



Shares of Red Rock Resorts have returned +9.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Zacks Investment Research