Phibro (PAHC) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Although the revenue and EPS for Phibro (PAHC) give a sense of how its business performed in the quarter ended December 2023, it might be worth considering how some key metrics compare with Wall Street estimates and the year-ago numbers.

Phibro Animal Health (PAHC) reported $249.9 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 2.2%. EPS of $0.33 for the same period compares to $0.34 a year ago. The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.88% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $242.91 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.27, the EPS surprise was +22.22%. While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health. As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately. Here is how Phibro performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts: Net Sales by Region- Latin America and Canada : $65.18 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $51.82 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +21.1%.

: $65.18 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $51.82 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +21.1%. Net Sales by Region- Europe, Middle East and Africa : $29.52 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $30.09 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.1%.

: $29.52 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $30.09 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.1%. Net Sales by Region- United States : $140.48 million versus $147.52 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -6% change.

: $140.48 million versus $147.52 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -6% change. Net Sales by Region- Asia Pacific : $14.76 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $15.38 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.4%.

: $14.76 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $15.38 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.4%. Net Sales- Animal Health : $173.10 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $164.10 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.7%.

: $173.10 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $164.10 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.7%. Net Sales- Mineral Nutrition : $61.35 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $62.56 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.4%.

: $61.35 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $62.56 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.4%. Net Sales- Animal Health- Vaccines : $29.73 million compared to the $23.34 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +30.4% year over year.

: $29.73 million compared to the $23.34 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +30.4% year over year. Net Sales- Animal Health- MFAs and other : $101.94 million compared to the $96.25 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.9% year over year.

: $101.94 million compared to the $96.25 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.9% year over year. Net Sales- Animal Health- Nutritional Specialties : $41.44 million versus $44.52 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -5.6% change.

: $41.44 million versus $44.52 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -5.6% change. Net Sales- Performance Products : $15.49 million versus $18.15 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -19.3% change.

: $15.49 million versus $18.15 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -19.3% change. Adjusted EBITDA- Animal Health : $39.30 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $39.23 million.

: $39.30 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $39.23 million. Adjusted EBITDA- Corporate: -$14.17 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of -$15.12 million. View all Key Company Metrics for Phibro here>>>



Shares of Phibro have returned -3.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

