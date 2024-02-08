Murphy USA (MUSA) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

While the top- and bottom-line numbers for Murphy USA (MUSA) give a sense of how the business performed in the quarter ended December 2023, it could be worth looking at how some of its key metrics compare to Wall Street estimates and year-ago values.

For the quarter ended December 2023, Murphy USA (MUSA) reported revenue of $5.07 billion, down 5.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $7.00, compared to $5.21 in the year-ago quarter. The reported revenue represents a surprise of -5.43% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.36 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $6.31, the EPS surprise was +10.94%. While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance. Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance. Here is how Murphy USA performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts: Retail fuel margin (cpg) : 31.1 cents versus 28.23 cents estimated by three analysts on average.

Operating Revenues- Other operating revenues: $49.60 million compared to the $52.43 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -22.6% year over year. View all Key Company Metrics for Murphy USA here>>>



Shares of Murphy USA have returned -4.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

