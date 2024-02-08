Mattel (MAT) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Although the revenue and EPS for Mattel (MAT) give a sense of how its business performed in the quarter ended December 2023, it might be worth considering how some key metrics compare with Wall Street estimates and the year-ago numbers.

For the quarter ended December 2023, Mattel (MAT) reported revenue of $1.62 billion, up 15.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.29, compared to $0.18 in the year-ago quarter. The reported revenue represents a surprise of -2.18% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.66 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.30, the EPS surprise was -3.33%. While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance. Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance. Here is how Mattel performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts: Worldwide Gross Billings by Top 3 Power Brands- Barbie : $473.10 million versus $458.66 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +27.1% change.

: $473.10 million versus $458.66 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +27.1% change. Worldwide Gross Billings by Top 3 Power Brands- Fisher-Price : $245.30 million compared to the $282.39 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.2% year over year.

: $245.30 million compared to the $282.39 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.2% year over year. Worldwide Gross Billings by Top 3 Power Brands- Hot Wheels : $417.50 million versus $380.39 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +18.6% change.

: $417.50 million versus $380.39 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +18.6% change. North America Gross Billings by Top 3 Power Brands- Barbie : $252.80 million compared to the $233.34 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +42.7% year over year.

: $252.80 million compared to the $233.34 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +42.7% year over year. North America Gross Billings by Top 3 Power Brands- Hot Wheels : $198.50 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $166.24 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +24.5%.

: $198.50 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $166.24 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +24.5%. North America Gross Billings by Top 3 Power Brands- Fisher-Price : $151.20 million compared to the $158.97 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +18% year over year.

: $151.20 million compared to the $158.97 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +18% year over year. International Gross Billings by Top 3 Power Brands- Barbie : $220.30 million compared to the $242.49 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +13% year over year.

: $220.30 million compared to the $242.49 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +13% year over year. International Gross Billings by Top 3 Power Brands- Hot Wheels : $219 million versus $198.49 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +13.8% change.

: $219 million versus $198.49 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +13.8% change. International Gross Billings by Top 3 Power Brands- Fisher-Price : $94.10 million compared to the $135.52 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -20.1% year over year.

: $94.10 million compared to the $135.52 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -20.1% year over year. Worldwide Gross Billings by Categories- Dolls : $763.10 million versus $731.43 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +29.5% change.

: $763.10 million versus $731.43 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +29.5% change. Worldwide Gross Billings by Categories- Infant, Toddler, and Preschool : $292.20 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $326.62 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.4%.

: $292.20 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $326.62 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.4%. Net Sales- American Girl: $103.50 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $120.94 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -8.8%. View all Key Company Metrics for Mattel here>>>



Shares of Mattel have returned +1.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

*Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

*From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

*It’s credited with a "watershed medical breakthrough" and is developing a bustling pipeline of other projects that could make a world of difference for patients suffering from diseases involving the liver, lungs, and blood. This is a timely investment that you can catch while it emerges from its bear market lows.

*It could rival or surpass other recent Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research