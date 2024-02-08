Allstate (ALL) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Although the revenue and EPS for Allstate (ALL) give a sense of how its business performed in the quarter ended December 2023, it might be worth considering how some key metrics compare with Wall Street estimates and the year-ago numbers.

For the quarter ended December 2023, Allstate (ALL) reported revenue of $14.91 billion, up 10% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $5.82, compared to -$1.36 in the year-ago quarter. The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.94% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $15.05 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $3.87, the EPS surprise was +50.39%. While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance. Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance. Here is how Allstate performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts: Property-Liability- Net Premiums Earned : $12.60 billion versus $12.58 billion estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.7% change.

: $12.60 billion versus $12.58 billion estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.7% change. Property-liability- Other Revenue : $410 million compared to the $380.46 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +17.1% year over year.

: $410 million compared to the $380.46 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +17.1% year over year. Property-Liability- Net Investment Income : $538 million versus $587.79 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.9% change.

: $538 million versus $587.79 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.9% change. Allstate Health and Benefits Segment- Other Revenue : $141 million compared to the $118.35 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +12.8% year over year.

: $141 million compared to the $118.35 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +12.8% year over year. Allstate Health and Benefits- Total Premiums and contract charges : $467 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $446.75 million.

: $467 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $446.75 million. Corporate and Other- Net Investment Income : $24 million compared to the $25.41 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -20% year over year.

: $24 million compared to the $25.41 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -20% year over year. Allstate Health and Benefits Segment- Net Investment Income : $22 million compared to the $20.29 million average estimate based on six analysts.

: $22 million compared to the $20.29 million average estimate based on six analysts. Revenues- Net investment income : $604 million versus $643.18 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.4% change.

: $604 million versus $643.18 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.4% change. Protection Services- Net Investment Income : $20 million compared to the $19.66 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +42.9% year over year.

: $20 million compared to the $19.66 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +42.9% year over year. Protection Services- Net Premiums Earned : $587 million versus $609.34 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +12.9% change.

: $587 million versus $609.34 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +12.9% change. Protection Services- Intersegment Insurance Premiums and Service Fees : $36 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $34.06 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +16.1%.

: $36 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $34.06 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +16.1%. Protection Services- Other Revenue: $76 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $76.76 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -2.6%. View all Key Company Metrics for Allstate here>>>



Shares of Allstate have returned +4.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

*Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

*From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

*It’s credited with a "watershed medical breakthrough" and is developing a bustling pipeline of other projects that could make a world of difference for patients suffering from diseases involving the liver, lungs, and blood. This is a timely investment that you can catch while it emerges from its bear market lows.

*It could rival or surpass other recent Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research