Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Copa Holdings (CPA) Q4 Earnings

While the top- and bottom-line numbers for Copa Holdings (CPA) give a sense of how the business performed in the quarter ended December 2023, it could be worth looking at how some of its key metrics compare to Wall Street estimates and year-ago values.

For the quarter ended December 2023, Copa Holdings (CPA) reported revenue of $916.93 million, up 3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $4.47, compared to $4.49 in the year-ago quarter. The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.62% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $893.57 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $3.90, the EPS surprise was +14.62%. While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health. Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance. Here is how Copa Holdings performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts: Load factor : 86.7% versus 87% estimated by four analysts on average.

: 86.7% versus 87% estimated by four analysts on average. Passenger revenue per ASM : 12.2 cents versus the three-analyst average estimate of 11.94 cents.

: 12.2 cents versus the three-analyst average estimate of 11.94 cents. Yield : 14 cents versus the three-analyst average estimate of 13.67 cents.

: 14 cents versus the three-analyst average estimate of 13.67 cents. RASM : 12.7 cents versus 12.46 cents estimated by three analysts on average.

: 12.7 cents versus 12.46 cents estimated by three analysts on average. Revenue Passengers miles : 6,263 million compared to the 6,282.88 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: 6,263 million compared to the 6,282.88 million average estimate based on three analysts. Avg. Price per Fuel Gallon : $3.07 compared to the $3.02 average estimate based on three analysts.

: $3.07 compared to the $3.02 average estimate based on three analysts. Available seat miles : 7,228 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of 7,196.99 million.

: 7,228 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of 7,196.99 million. CASM excluding fuel : 6 cents versus 6.12 cents estimated by two analysts on average.

: 6 cents versus 6.12 cents estimated by two analysts on average. Total Number of Aircraft : 106 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 107.

: 106 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 107. CASM : 9.7 cents versus the two-analyst average estimate of 9.77 cents.

: 9.7 cents versus the two-analyst average estimate of 9.77 cents. Fuel Gallons Consumed : 85.6 Mgal versus 84.62 Mgal estimated by two analysts on average.

: 85.6 Mgal versus 84.62 Mgal estimated by two analysts on average. Operating Revenues- Passenger revenue: $879.35 million versus $855.61 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.2% change. View all Key Company Metrics for Copa Holdings here>>>



Shares of Copa Holdings have returned -2.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

