1215 more homes approved for Netanya's Neve Oz

The Central District Planning and Building Commission approved for deposit a plan by the Israel Land Administration for expanding the Neve Oz neighborhood in southwestern Netanya, the Planning Administration said. The plan is for a site on Ben Zvi Avenue, Ben Gurion Boulevard, and Simcha Erlich Street, and the site of the Alexandroni Brigade memorial.

The plan, which is located on land owned by Jewish National Fund subsidiary Himanuta and the Netanya municipality, contains 1,215 housing units to be built in 9-20-storey residential buildings. The new housing units will be added to the 745 housing units already approved in the neighborhood, making a total of 1,960 housing units to be built in the neighborhood. 243 of these will be small apartments, and there will be assisted living facilities for 300 residents.

The Planning Administration stated, "On Ben Zvi Avenue and Simcha Erlich Street, the plan proposes buildings combining commerce on the ground floor and offices and residences above them. On the corner of Simcha Erlich Street and Levi Eshkol Street, a municipal plaza is proposed containing commerce, offices, and a building for assisted living facilities."

Central District Planning and Building Commission chairperson Shira Brandt said, "The plan constitutes planning infrastructure for continued development in Netanya, with a substantial addition to strengthen new urbanism in an area containing old neighborhoods Ramat Yadin and Neot Shaked on the south and an emphasis on mixed uses on the boulevards between Ben Zvi Avenue and Simcha Erlich Street."

The plan was designed by Miloslavsky Architects, led by architect Osnat Brandes Barash.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on July 16, 2019

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2019