1230 homes approved to replace Herzliya wastewater plant

The Committee for Promoting Preferential Land for Housing has approved the "Herzliya Between the Cities" plan to link Herzliya with Ramat Hasharon to the west. 1,230 housing units will be built on a 99.75 acre lot in the southwest of Herzliya which is currently the location of the wastewater and water purification plant near Kibbutz Glil Yam.

The wastewater purification plant will finally be vacated with Herzliya joining the Shafdan Dan Region wastewater plant, which is located in west Rishon Lezion.

In addition to the 1,230 homes, of which 246 will be allocated for small apartments, immediately east of the Ayalon Highway (Road 20), there will be 35,000 square meters of commercial space, as well as public buildings, a public transport terminal and a park. The housing will be in blocks 10 floors high although there will also be two residential towers of 35-floors each. There will also be a bridge over Road 20 and the railway linking the new Herzliya neighborhood to Derekh Yavne in Ramat Hasharon to the west.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - on August 2, 2020