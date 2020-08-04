13,000 homes approved for southwest Herzliya coast

The Tel Aviv District Planning and Building Committee has approved the Herzliya Hof Hatchelet plant to build a new neighborhood along the coast in the southwest of the city. The land is held by private landowners as well Israel Land Administration and Herzliya Municipality and there has been a lively speculative trade over the years between investors.

This is one of Israel's most coveted strips of real estate, located on the coastal strip between Tel Aviv's Mandarin Hotel to the south and the Herzliya Marina and Herzliya Pituah to the north. The plan for the 500 acre neighborhood includes 13,000 housing units, and hundreds of thousands of square meters of commercial space.

Most of the homes will be in apartments blocks of six to eight floors in the western part of the neighborhood near the sea and eight to 30-floor blocks further east inland near the Coastal highway (Road 2). There will also be office blocks in the eastern section of the neighborhood.

The plan also includes 640,000 square meters of public buildings, 680,000 square meters of office developments, 30,000 square meters of commercial space and 37.5 acres of parklands including an archeological park at Tel Michal.

There will also be bicycle and pedestrian paths along the coast and the planned light rail Green Line will run through the neighborhood's main street.

