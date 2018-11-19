136-apartment Jerusalem urban renewal project approved

The Jerusalem District Planning and Building Commission, headed by Amir Shaked, yesterday validated the plan for urban renewal on Uruguay Street in the Kiryat Hayovel neighborhood. The plan was deposited for objections in July 2017, and has now been validated. The Kidmat Hayovel company, managed by Yossi Aton and Uri Bar Sheshet, initiated the plan in partnership with Carasso Real Estate.

The plan at 11-15 Uruguay Street covers a five-dunam (1.25-acre) area between Uruguay Street and Upper Volta Street. It includes 136 housing units to be built in three 10-storey buildings, one seven-storey building, and one nine-storey building above an underground parking lot. Three 2-3-storey residential buildings with 28 apartments currently occupying the site will be demolished under the plan, making a ratio of 4.8 new apartments to one old apartment.

In addition to the housing units, the plan also includes a parking arrangement at street level and underground, construction of a public center for use as a senior citizens' club or family health center, and open public space. The plan also widens the sidewalks on Uruguay Street and Upper Volta Street, with a pedestrian crossing connecting the two streets.

Kidmat deputy CEO Rami Sadeh said that half of the tenants in the old buildings were senior citizens, most of whom had accepted the company's offer to buy their old apartments after the plan had been validated and upon receiving the announcement that the apartments would be demolished.

Jerusalem District planner Shira Talmi Babay said, "The plan offers urban renewal that upgrades the existing construction fabric and contributes to the public space in the vicinity, while adding housing units to the neighborhood and the city. The decision to validate the plan helps realize the vision of the overall master plan for the area."

The plan was designed by architect Carlos Prus. Adv. Yifat Arnon represented the tenants.

