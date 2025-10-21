15-floor UAE embassy building planned for Herzliya Pituah

The Tel Aviv District Planning and Building Committee has approved for deposit a plan to construct the building of the United Arab Emirates embassy at 9 Sapir Street, Herzliya.

The plan, promoted by the Israel Land Authority, covers 2.5 dunams situated on the east side of the Herzliya Pituah industrial zone, between Sapir Street and the Coast Road. At present, the site is a public car park.

The aim of the plan is to allow a change of use for the land: the construction of the UAE embassy building, with rights to build up to 15,000 square meters of space above ground, on up to fifteen floors that will belong entirely to the embassy. The upper floors are slated for residences for the embassy staff and the ambassador, occupying up to 20% of the total building rights.

As part of the plan, a shaded public area will be developed on Sapir Street. A wall up to five meters high will surround the embassy site. A station of the light rail Green Line is due to be constructed close to the site, on Abba Even Street.

A significant landmark"

The normalization agreement between Israel and the UAE signed in September 2020 in the framework of the US-sponsored Abraham Accords represented a diplomatic breakthrough and a significant achievement for Israel and the entire region. Following the agreement, the UAE opened its official embassy in Israel in July 2021, in temporary accommodation on Arye Shenkar Street in Herzliya.

The construction of a permanent home for the UAE embassy marks a further step in consolidating relations with Israel. It involves long-term investment, indicating the UAE’s strategic commitment to an active diplomatic presence in Israel and to the strengthening of inter-governmental relations.

Erez Ben-Eliezer, a senior city planner in the Tel Aviv District of the Israel Planning Administration, said, "This is an important and significant plan for the city of Herzliya, the Tel Aviv District, and the State of Israel. It boosts land usage in the industrial zone, deepens international ties, and will contribute to future cooperation. The choice of the embassy site in the industrial zone, in an accessible location, in the international business environment close to the center of the city’s technology industry, is appropriate, and, through flexibility of planning and design, it will turn the embassy into a significant landmark in the area."

