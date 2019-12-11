1580 homes approved in Kiryat Yam urban renewal project

The Haifa District Planning and Building Commission, headed by Itamar Ben-David, has validated an urban renewal plan in Kiryat Yam. The plan covers a 182-dunam (45.5-acre) site between Sapir Street and Jerusalem Street. The plan is to demolish 260 old housing units and build 1,580 new housing units in buildings ranging from seven to 26 storeys.

The plan includes construction and development of public buildings, public and open spaces, a new set of roads, and a change in street intersections. It is designed to improve and encourage the experience of pedestrians and bicycle riders on the site. Among other things, the plan proposes turning Lehman Boulevard into a main traffic artery of the new neighborhood and extending it to the shore.

Referring to the mechanism for carrying out the plan, Haifa regional planner Liat Peled said, "The plan was divided into sites of various sizes. Construction on these sites is likely to begin, given their availability, which will encourage the positive effect on the nearby surroundings, including many buildings requiring their own upgrading or urban renewal. The boundaries of the plan are interfaced with the municipal urban renewal plan being prepared, and the great availability for carrying out the plan in question will give a horizon to the other sites."

The plan is being promoted in cooperation with the Kiryat Yam municipality, the Ministry of Construction and Housing, and the Urban Renewal Authority. Architect Dorit Spinat from the Gordon Architects & Urban Planners architectural firm heads the planning team.

