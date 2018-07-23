16,000 homes approved for Sde Dov

The great Sde Dov plan has survived another stage in the planning institutions. The Tel Aviv District Planning and Building Commission today approved a plan for deposit providing for 16,000 new housing units on the site of the Sde Dov civilian airport after it is vacated. The state and the Tel Aviv municipality have promoted the plan with the support of the owners of private land on the site. In the framework of the struggle to keep the airport on the site, the Tel Aviv municipality has been promoting a simultaneous plan, popularly referred to as the Huldai alternative, providing for construction of only 8,000 housing units part of the site without removing the airport. The Tel Aviv Local Planning and Building Commission approved this plan, but the state and the trustees for the large block representing the owners of private land on the site oppose it. As of now, while the bigger plan is making its way in the District Planning and Building Commission, the Huldai alternative has not been recorded at the District Planning and Building Commission or scheduled for discussion.

The Sde Dov plan discussed today at the District Planning and Building Commission includes a future supply of 16,000 housing units, plus 514,000 square meters of public buildings, 126,000 square meters for commerce, 333,000 square meters for business space, 125,000 square meters for hotels, and 385 dunam (96.25 acres) for parks and public gardens. The plans also stipulates that 6,900 of the housing units will be classified as affordable housing at reduced rents, housing for senior citizens, and student apartments.

The plan is bordered by the Reading power station area on the south, the Tel Aviv 3700 plan on the north, and the Nofei Yam and Lamed neighborhoods on the east. The plan covers a total of 2,500 dunam (625 acres). The construction proposed in the plan includes 5-10-storey buildings along the main streets, and 35 towers of up to 40 storeys each along the main arteries. The District Planning and Building Commission said, "The proposed plan contains a variety of public spaces, including two parks in the western part of the plan and another park cutting across the plan from east to west connecting the avenue of public buildings to the coast. The planned public buildings will serve the neighborhood residents and provide an important urban response to the city's growth generated by the urban renewal plans in the city's historical neighborhoods. The plan also includes a network of main streets, the most important of which is Ibn Gvirol Street, which will be extended to the north, with the Greater Tel Aviv Metropolitan light rail Green Line alongside it.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on July 23, 2018

