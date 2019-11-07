1,700 homes approved for Bat Yam urban renewal project

The Tel Aviv District Planning and Building Committee has confirmed a very large urban renewal project in Bat Yam. The plan is based on a demolition and reconstruction project in the Ramat Hanasi neighborhood in the west of the city, which would see 424 existing apartments replaced by 1,728 housing units. The plan has been drawn up by Barack Zippori architects.

The project also includes 6,500 square meters of office and commercial space, 5,000 square meters of land for public buildings and 9,000 square meters of open space. Along Harav Levy Street there will be six 10-floior residential buildings and along Nissenbaum Street there will be 10 40-floor mixed-purpose residential, commercial, office and public buildings.

The buildings will be close to the Yoseftal railway station and the Tel Aviv light railway Red Line, which is currently under construction.

