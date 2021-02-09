180,471 newly unemployed in third lockdown

2,267 people have newly registered unemployed at the Employment Service in the past twenty-four hours. 180,471 job seekers have registered since the start of the third lockdown, of whom 137,844, 76.4% of the total, were people placed on unpaid leave. Of those who registered in the past twenty-four hours, 1,045, or 46.1%, were laid off or resigned from their jobs.

These figures are consistent with the trend seen over the past few weeks, and more markedly since the beginning of February, of the proportion of people on unpaid leave falling in relation to those laid off or leaving their jobs.

The groups mainly hit by the lockdown continue to be workers in education and training (25.3% of those registering as unemployed since the lockdown began, and 35.4% since the lockdown was tightened) and in sales and services (14.4% of those registering as unemployed since the lockdown began, and 7.5% since the lockdown was tightened).

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on February 9, 2021

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2021