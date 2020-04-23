2000 homes approved for Tel Aviv's Abu Kabir

The Tel Aviv Local Planning and Building Committee yesterday approved a large urban renewal project for the Neve Ofer (Abu Kabir) neighborhood of south Tel Aviv.

The area concerned is a 69,000 square feet piece of land in the east of Abu Kabir along Tel Giborim Street near the Abu Kabir prison and the Muslim cemetery. This is one of Tel Aviv's most dilapidated and impoverished neighborhoods and under the plan the 422 apartments, schools, kindergartens and small commercial center there will be demolished and replaced by 1,182 apartments and an additional 80 public housing units and 60 units for the elderly.

Most of the units along Tel Giborim Street will be in 25-floor apartment blocks with commercial premises on the ground floor. The housing in the neighborhood's internal streets with be in eight-floor blocks with goround floor gardens. Overlooking the Ayalon South highway, by the Biluim Park, will be 15-floor apartment blocks.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on April 22, 2020

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020