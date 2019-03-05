21 Israelis ranked in Forbes 2019 Billionaires list

21 Israelis are ranked on this year's Forbes 2019 World Billionaires list, up from 18 last year. Technically speaking Roman Abramovich, ranked 107, is now the wealthiest Israeli with a fortune of $12.4 billion, having received Israeli citizenship last May, but Forbes lists him as Russian.

The wealthiest Israeli as defined by Forbes is again Eyal Ofer ranked 149 with a fortune of $9.4 billion, down from 145 last year with $9.2 billion. In second place is Stef Werheimer ranked 303 with $5.7 billion, down from 269 in 2018 with $5.6 billion. In third place is Israel's wealthiest woman Shari Arison, ranked 355 with $5 billion, down from 334 with $4.9 billion last year. In fourth place is Idan Ofer ranked 394 with $4.7 billion up from 631 last year with $3.1 billion. Teddy Sagi has risen from 631 last year with $3.1 billion to 546 this year with $3.8 billion.

Hot owner Patrick Drahi, who has Israeli citizenship but is listed as French, is ranked 190 with a worth of $8 billion. Among major investors and donors in Israel, Sheldon Adelson is ranked 24 with wealth of $35.1 billion and Len Blavatnik is ranked 59 with wealth of $17.7 billion.

