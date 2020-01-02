2500 homes approved for Ashdod

The Southern District Planning and Building Commission has approved for deposit a plan for construction of 2,529 apartments in the southern Ashdod business district. This new plan comes on top of the 1,150 new apartments included in existing plans. The new housing will be south of Menachem Begin Boulevard and west of Herzl Street close to the station, with the main municipal cultural and educational center to the north.

The approved construction is on a 270-dunam (67.5-acre) site, with 17 dunam (4.25 acres) of open public space in the center of it. An underground parking lot with 400 parking spaces is planned under the lots zoned for public buildings.

Among the companies with holdings on the site are YH Dimri Construction and Development, Manor AD Construction and Investments, Yehiel Abu Building, Rokah Building, SS Adir Promotion & Investments, and Dunietz Brothers. "A decade has passed since we bought the land, and they allowed us to submit a request for partial building permits only two years ago," Dunietz Brothers CEO Nissim Achiezra told "Globes." Achiezra said that his company would build a project with 350 apartments in the area now approved for deposit. "We are having trouble getting building permits now, too, because the development work on the areas hasn't been finished. We're glad that finally, after quite a few objections, the urban building plan has been deposited. We hope that in three or four months, final approval for the urban building plan can be obtained," he added.

Architect Walter Scheinkman designed the plan.

