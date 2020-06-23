27 consortia submit candidacy for Israel's largest solar field

Twenty seven Israel and international consortia have submitted their candidacy to build and operate Israel's largest solar energy field near Dimona, the Ministry of Finance has announced. The tender is still at the pre-qualification stage before the competitive tender is issued for actual bids.

The planned 750 acre field will produce electricity using photovoltaic panels that supply 300 megawatt. Its completion will help the Israeli government reach its target of producing 13% of its electricity from renewable energy by 2025 and 17% by 2030. Construction of the new solar field near Dimona is planned to start in 2022 and be completed by 2024.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on June 23, 2020

