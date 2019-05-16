3D imaging co MultiVu completes $7m financing round

Ramat Hahayal-based startup MultiVu - Advanced Photography Technologies has completed a $7 million financing round. The main investor in the round is Hong Kong-based fund Junson Capital, with participation from Cardumen Capital, which has offices in Tel Aviv and Madrid, and the OurCrowd crowdfunding platform. MultiVu devises 3D solutions using only a single sensor, plus deep learning-derived algorithms.

MultiVu was founded early this year by Prof. David Mendlovic of the Tel Aviv University Faculty of Engineering, Ido Yovel, and CEO Doron Nevo. The company, which has seven employees, plans to recruit five more in the coming year for development in image processing, deep learning, and artificial intelligence. The company stated in its announcement that it would used the capital raised to establish a business development operation and complete development of its first sensor, which is designed for 3D face authentication. The product has passed the proof-of-concept stage, and the company is in the initial stages of commercializing it.

MultiVu is developing a depth camera capable of producing video and 3D images in color in real time using only a single sensor. The company's technology is based on electro-optic research led by Mendlovic.

Mendlovic, a serial entrepreneur, founded and managed Corephotonics until it was sold to Samsung last January for $155 million. He was Ministry of Science chief scientist in 2008-2010.

MultiVu recently signed a licensing agreement with the Tel Aviv University Ramot Business Engagement Center, whose Momentum Fund offers $1 million in grants for translational research at the university. MultiVu is Moment Fund's fourth investment.

Existing facial authentication cameras usually use two sensors and projected light, similar to facial authentication on the iPhone X and other mobile devices. Nevo explains that use of a single sensor will lower the cost of facial authentication cameras and make them smaller and more energy efficient. "Because of its lower cost and smaller size, it has very interesting potential. 3D imaging will be far simpler and cheaper with our technology in the mobile communications market, medical devices for use in surgery and various medical procedures, quality testing in the industrial market, and drone navigation," he told "Globes."

MultiVu's solution uses deep learning algorithms to supplement the monochromatic 2D information obtained from the sensor in generating a 3D color image. "Because the image is entirely created with software, it opens the door for picture focus after they are photographed for a sample," Nevo adds.

