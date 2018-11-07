42 countries to participate in Tel Aviv Eurovision Song Contest

In 2019, 42 countries will be travelling to Israel for the Eurovision Song Contest in Tel Aviv, the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) has announced. 36 countries will perform in the semifinals on May 14 and 16, hoping to qualify for the final on May 18. Host country Israel and the 'Big Five' countries - France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the UK - automatically qualify for the final at the Expo Tel Aviv (International Convention Centre). The three shows will be co-produced by the EBU and the Israel Broadcasting Corporation - KAN.

Despite the best efforts of the BDS movement, no countries will boycott the event. 43 countries participated in the Eurovision Song Contest in Lisbon last May with Bulgaria staying away from Israel this May due to financial difficulties.

Jon Ola Sand, the Executive Supervisor of the Eurovision Song Contest on behalf of the EBU said: “Last year Netta dared to dream and won the contest in Lisbon, bringing it to Israel for 2019. We are thrilled that 42 countries will be represented in Tel Aviv and hope the participating broadcasters are inspired to have the same dream. The team at KAN is busy preparing to welcome the participants - and the world! - to Tel Aviv and will be putting on a show to remember."

KAN CEO Eldad Koblenz added, "We already know that dreams come true when we saw Netta Barzilai win the Eurovision Song Contest in May and bring the trophy back to Israel for a fourth time. Netta allowed us to dare to dream and now, as these dreams are being realized, we can’t wait to host the 42 delegations who will aspire to do the same. All of us at KAN are looking forward to welcoming everyone to an exciting and memorable Eurovision Song Contest that will be watched by millions of viewers in Israel and across the globe.”

