447 Jerusalem homes approved near Ramat Rachel

The Jerusalem Planning and Building committee has approved for deposit a plan to build 447 housing units on Hebron Road. The new construction is slated for the Emet Hachaim site along the eastern side at the southern end of Hebron Road on land divided between the Jerusalem Municipality and Kibbutz Ramat Rachel within the jurisdiction of the Mateh Yehuda Regional Council.

The 20,000 square meter plot at the corner of Hebron road and Asher Viner St. on the southern boundary of Arnona is owned by the Israel Land Authority (ILA), the EL-AD (City of David) NGO and private individuals, and has been rezoned from agricultural use to residential and commercial use.

However, EL-AD strongly objects to the plan and argues that it deserves increased building rights on the 2,600 square meters plot of land in the northern section that it owns and where the plans calls for the preservation of an existing building, three 10-floor residential buildings with 8,000 square meters of residential, commercial and office space. On the southern 5,400 square meter lot three 30-floor buildings are planned for 48,000 square meters of mixed residential, commercial and public building. On a 855 square meter lot in the furthest north, there is also a 855 square meter building for preservation.

The plan for the area, drawn up by Ari Cohen Architecture and Urban Planning, includes an urban plaza and public buildings.

