4,800 new homes approved for Lod

The National Committee for Planning Priority Housing Areas yesterday approved a plan for construction of 4,834 housing units in Lod, including 300 sheltered housing units and 534 new urban renewal apartments in an old neighborhood in the town. The plan involves an area in eastern Lod between the Ganei Ya'ar neighborhood and Moshav Achisamech.

The state signed a major roof agreement a year ago with the Lod municipality for construction of 17,000 housing units in the town. In addition to the plan approved yesterday, the National Committee for Planning Priority Housing Areas is promoting more plans under the roof agreement, including the construction of 11,000 housing units in western Lod.

The plan approved yesterday includes 4,000 housing units to be constructed in 1-20-storey residential buildings, 800 of which will be reserved for small apartments. 16,000 square meters in the plan will be allocated for commerce and business in the storefronts of the residential buildings along Reshit Road, which transverses the plan and connects it to other neighborhoods in the town.

The plan, which was promoted by government company Apartment for Rent - The Governmental Company for Rental Housing and the Lod municipality, includes urban renewal in the Beit Hakshatot neighborhood in the old city of Lod, preservation of historical buildings, development of abandoned spaces, and construction of 540 new housing units to replace 72 existing ones. According to the plan, a municipal park is planned along the Gezer River on a 180-dunam (45-acre) site. The plan was designed by Alonim Goorevitch Architecture and Urban Design.

"Today, the Committee forwarded its aim of helping government efforts to create housing solutions in high-demand areas," said Ministry of Finance deputy budget director and National Committee for Planning Priority Housing Areas chairperson Ariel Yotzer. "The plan in Ben Shemen constitutes a catalyst for the process of growth and urban renewal in Lod on the way to a preferable alternative to housing in the central region."

Commenting on the approval of the plan, Apartment for Rent CEO Uzi Levy said, "We are delighted with the approval of the Ben Shemen plan, which will lead to the construction of 4,000 housing units. The plan constitutes an important element of the implementation of the strategic agreement for Lod. Apartment for Rent is continuing to initiative more plans and projects in the town and all over Israel."

Lod Mayor Adv. Yair Revivo said today, "Following a great effort by the municipality, Lod Economic Company and our partners in the government, we have managed to bring about construction of a new neighborhood in Lod. The plan will empower the town socially and economically and position it as one of the most attractive targets in Israel's high-demand areas."

