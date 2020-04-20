4th election looming? Latest Gantz-Netanyahu talks fail

The latest talks between Likud leader Benjamin Netanyahu and Blue & White leader Benny Gantz took place this morning at the prime minister's official residence in Jerusalem under considerable time pressure. At 10:00, as Speaker of the Knesset, Gantz was due to take part in a meeting of the Knesset Presidium, which consists of the Speaker and the Deputy Speakers. Early this morning, Netanyahu invited Gantz to his residence for a last attempt to bridge the remaining gaps between them in the negotiations on the formation of a unity government. Gantz arrived in Balfour Street this morning, but left after an hour with no agreement in hand.

According to a Blue & White source, the disagreement remains the question of changes to the composition of the committee for appointing judges.

Assuming that talks on a power-sharing agreement between Gantz and Netanyahu have indeed finally failed, the next stage is the completion of the 21-day period given to the Knesset, which ends on May 7, during which 61 Knesset members (ie a majority of its 120 members) can organize and present to the State President the name of a candidate for forming a government. Neither Blue & White nor Likud can at present muster 61 recommendations, and so, if the situation remains the same, the 23rd Knesset will be dissolved on May 8, and Israel will once again go the polls, for the fourth time in seventeen months, on August 4.

The Knesset plenum is due to convene today, and the question is whether Blue & White will promote legislation preventing Netanyahu from standing for the 24th Knesset, through a law limiting the number of terms that a prime minister can serve, and other provisions, on the basis of bills put forward by Yisrael Beitenu and Yesh Atid-Telem, such as prohibiting a person facing criminal trial from being asked to form a government. Netanyahu's trial on corruption charges is due to start on May 24.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on April 20, 2020

