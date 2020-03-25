5 fatalities and over 2,000 virus cases diagnosed in Israel

There have now been five fatalities in Israel from Covid-19, the Ministry of Health reports. Four of the five deaths have been reported over the past 24 hours as the virus continues spreading in Israel. A 76-year old man died overnight in Sheba Medical Center in Tel Hashomer and yesterday an 87 year old man from Jerusalem died in Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital and a 67 year old woman from Bat Yam died in Wolfson Hospital in Holon. All the deceased had suffered from very serious underlying health problems. No details have yet been released about the fifth person to die.

The number of people who have tested positive for coronavirus has now risen to 2,030 compared with 1,656 Israelis yesterday morning, the Ministry of Health reports. Of the 2,030 cases, 37 are in a serious condition, 54 are in moderate condition and 58 people have recovered.

Due to the accelerating spread of the virus, the cabinet agreed tighter restrictions last night which will come into effect this evening. The full details are not yet known but it is believed that Israelis will be required to stay within 100 meters of their homes and public transport will be further limited. There will also be stricter instructions regarding synagogues and prayer.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on March 25, 2020

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020